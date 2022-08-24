CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say a man was found dead Wednesday morning. Employees working for Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway notified authorities around 4:04 a.m.

The BNSF employees told police they found a dead man on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Clovis Police Department responded to the scene and said they hadn’t identified the man yet.

Officials said no foul play is suspected in this man’s death, and they don’t know if he is a city resident. The man’s fingerprints were taken and sent to the New Mexico Forensic Lab.

Even though no foul play is suspected, detectives aren’t sure what led to this man’s death. If the public has any information they’d like to give to the police, they can call 575-769-1921. Anonymous information can be sent through a tip411 app or by calling 575-763-7000 for Curry County Crime Stoppers.