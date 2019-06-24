Clovis police track man by following bloody trail

New Mexico

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say they tracked down a suspected burglar by following a trail of blood.

Officers were called to a break-in on Friday at a gun shop where they say Derrick Morales destroyed the security system, robbed the place and ran. They say a trail of bloody footprints led them to the suspect, but not before he smashed out the windows of a Curry County K-9 unit.

Morales is facing charges for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property. It’s not clear why he was barefoot, or how he hurt himself.

