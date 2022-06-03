CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department says it has seized illegal products from a cannabis dispensary. According to police who say they were contacted by the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, it was discovered that the dispensary was manufacturing products without proper licenses.

They say after searching the business they found handwritten records of illegal product sales. They found approximately 19.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 pounds of edibles, and a little over a pound of THC wax. They say the investigation is ongoing and that charges are pending.