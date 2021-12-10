Clovis Police search for 12-year-old boy

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for 12-year-old Willyum Anderson. He was last seen on Dec. 9 at around 3:40 p.m. at Marshall Junior High School on Commerce Way.

He is 5’4” tall, 120 lbs., with hazel eyes and dark blonde hair.  He was last seen wearing light-colored sweats, a black jacket, and black shorts. If you have information on the whereabouts of Willyum Anderson please contact the Clovis Police Department or dial 911. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.

