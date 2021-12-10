Clovis Police search for 12-year-old boy

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for 12-year-old Willyum Anderson. He was last seen on Dec. 9 at around 3:40 p.m. at Marshall Junior High School on Commerce Way.

He is 5'4" tall, 120 lbs., with hazel eyes and dark blonde hair. He was last seen wearing light-colored sweats, a black jacket, and black shorts. If you have information on the whereabouts of Willyum Anderson please contact the Clovis Police Department or dial 911.