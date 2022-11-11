CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police said they got a man suffering from mental issues to surrender without deadly force. The incident took place Thursday.

Police said they received a 911 call from a man saying he wanted to be taken to jail. The officers arrived to find 47-year-old Johnny Stonelake armed, telling them he wanted to be shot.

Law enforcement was able to confirm with family members that the man has mental illness and had an airsoft gun, but they didn’t believe he had access to a real gun.

Officers were able to get two children in the home out safely, then were able to use a non-lethal option against Stonelake and take him into custody.

The gun he had turned out to be a pellet gun. Stonelake was wanted on a probation violation for a past child sex crime.