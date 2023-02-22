CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department (CPD) is looking for a robbery suspect. They said the robbery happened last week.

According to CPD, the Best Western Hotel in the 200 block of Schepps Boulevard reported a robbery on February 15. Police were told a man jumped over the counter, took money, and fled the hotel around 12:31 a.m.

Officials said the robber had reportedly appeared to have a weapon, so the clerk complied with him.

The detectives identified the suspect as Anthony Martinez. A warrant for his arrest has been issued for robbery.

Police said Martinez hasn’t been arrested yet, and he’s still ‘on the run.’ As always, the public can turn in any information about the incident or suspect to authorities.

Information can be reported to Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or turned in anonymously at Tip411. Tips can also be given to Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.