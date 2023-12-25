CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died after a crash in Clovis on Christmas Day. It happened around 2:19 p.m., authorities said.

According to Clovis Police Department, Billie Brazell, 83, was heading west on 21st Street and was trying to turn south on Mitchell Street when another vehicle crashed into him. The 24-year-old man in the other vehicle was extracted from the car. Brazell was killed.

Authorities believe the other vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was racing before they crashed into Brazell’s vehicle. The truck he was suspected of racing left the scene.

Authorities are investigating. If you have any information about this crash, call Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or click here.