CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A lemonade stand was a success thanks to a few local officers. On Saturday, two siblings offered free lemonade to officers with the Clovis Police Department.

The officers accepted the gesture, paying more than the required price for the drinks. Strong winds soon blew their stand over and that’s when the officers set it back up for the kids. Officers interacted with the children and also answered questions the children had.