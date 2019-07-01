Clovis police officer resigns following pending lawsuits

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis Police officer facing a series of excessive force allegations has resigned. According to the Eastern New Mexico news, officer Brent Aguilar quit over the weekend and will be looking for a new position outside of the department.

The 12-year officer is named in four lawsuits relating to his police work. One says Aguilar released his K-9 on suicidal man last February, claiming the dog hospitalized him for nine days and was used inappropriately.

Aguilar is also accused of wrongful arrest in another case.

