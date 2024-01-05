CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. It happened early morning on December 30.

Clovis Police Department (CPD) stated Matthew Gibbs, 24, was found lying in a field near 14th Street and Sycamore Street. He died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash.

During their investigation, authorities began to search for a white GM truck.

On January 3, a video was obtained, and it showed a vehicle leaving the crash area and driving to 1501 E. Mabry Drive. A white pickup was found in the building with crash damages. It is being processed for more evidence, CPD said.

Officials named Collin Guthals, 29, as the driver. He allegedly admitted to being involved, and a warrant was issued for accidents involving death/personal injuries, tampering with evidence, and driving while license is suspended.

If you have any additional information in this case, call 575-769-1921 or visit this website. Curry County Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 575-763-7000.