CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police said a motorcycle fleeing police crashed causing life-threatening injuries to the rider. The information was released Saturday morning.

Police said just before 2:15 Saturday morning, officers were sent to an apartment complex on West Grand Street about a motorcyclist creating a disturbance.

As an officer approached the motorcyclist and tried to stop, they said the driver, Saul Bejarano, 23, sped off.

A little while later, the officer reported seeing a flash of light and found a crash. Police said Bejarano wasn’t wearing a helmet, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.