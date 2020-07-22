Clovis Police make arrest in dangerous chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of leading Clovis Police on a dangerous chase is now behind bars. Clovis Police say they stopped a dark blue Dodge Stratus after it sped past an officer without a license plate. They say the driver later identified as 19-year-old Blake Turl backed into the patrol car before speeding off. Police say a chase began during which Turl fired shot at them.

Officers stopped chasing the car when things became too dangerous. Police say after getting tips from the public, they searched Turl’s bedroom and found a gun. They also found the Dodge Stratus which they say had been spray-painted a different color. Turl is now facing charges that include assault.