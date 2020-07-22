Clovis Police make arrest in dangerous chase

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of leading Clovis Police on a dangerous chase is now behind bars. Clovis Police say they stopped a dark blue Dodge Stratus after it sped past an officer without a license plate. They say the driver later identified as 19-year-old Blake Turl backed into the patrol car before speeding off. Police say a chase began during which Turl fired shot at them.

Officers stopped chasing the car when things became too dangerous. Police say after getting tips from the public, they searched Turl’s bedroom and found a gun. They also found the Dodge Stratus which they say had been spray-painted a different color. Turl is now facing charges that include assault.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss