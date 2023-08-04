CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning. They said officers were sent to a home just before 10 a.m. after a call of a break-in. The caller told police that a male had broken in and when officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot and died.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man who died. They did say that everyone involved is cooperating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or leave an anonymous tip at this link.