CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, a 911 call led police to the scene of a drive-by shooting. Now, Clovis police said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Police have arrested 14-year-old Cesar Tapia and 16-year-old Andrew Chavez in relation to the shooting.

They claimed the shooting was in response to a drive-by shooting in October, but the victims in this week’s shooting had nothing to do with the previous shooting.

The two teens have been charged with shooting from a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.

Police are still searching for a third person who they have not named.