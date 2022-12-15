CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, a 911 call led police to the scene of a drive-by shooting. Now, Clovis police said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
Police have arrested 14-year-old Cesar Tapia and 16-year-old Andrew Chavez in relation to the shooting.
They claimed the shooting was in response to a drive-by shooting in October, but the victims in this week’s shooting had nothing to do with the previous shooting.
The two teens have been charged with shooting from a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.
Police are still searching for a third person who they have not named.