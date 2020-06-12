Clovis Police Dept. investigating officer-involved shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Police say the department was trying to locate a wanted person in an apartment complex.

Police say officers were trying to locate Jesus Anaya, 26, for outstanding warrants. They say officers made contact with Anaya in the driver’s seat of a white pick-up parked outside the apartment complex but Anaya was not compliant with officers when asked to exit the vehicle. Police say the truck was then put into reverse and sped backward ramming a police vehicle before speeding away.

Police say as a result of the incident, an officer on the scene fired his duty firearm at the pick-up as it began to speed away. Police say anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

