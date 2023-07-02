CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested for a murder in Clovis. It happened Sunday morning, police stated.

According to Clovis Police Department, officers responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of W. Grande Avenue after getting a call about two men arguing and a gun being fired around 9:33 a.m. A different caller said there was a man with a gunshot wound inside of the apartment.

Officers found Ruben Mireles, 41, with a gunshot wound in the apartment. EMS responded, took him to a medical center, and he was pronounced dead.

Jesse Ruiz, 31, was identified as a suspect.

Authorities said Ruiz admitted to being in an altercation with Mireles and shooting him.

Ruiz was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

If you have any information about this case to give police, call 575-769-1921 or use the tip411 program to contact police anonymously.