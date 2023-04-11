CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a reported shooting Monday, April 10, a 22-year-old died after being transported to the hospital. Now, Clovis police say have arrested a suspect.

The Clovis Police Department is calling the incident a homicide investigation after Mathew Nelson died from injuries. The night of the shooting, the Garza County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect: 21-year-old Patrick Quinones, according to the Clovis police.

Patrick Quinones was found in Post, Texas, southeast of Lubbock. He was charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence but is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation is still active and police are asking community members for any information about the incident. Community members can call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or submit an anonymous tip at www.police.cityofclovis.org or at Curry County Crime Stoppers (575-763-7000).