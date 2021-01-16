Clovis pharmacy moving vaccine efforts to unused grocery store

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Those eligible for the COVID vaccine may soon be able to get it in Clovis.

Roden-Smith Pharmacy is moving its vaccination efforts to a mobile clinic at the former Raintree Grocery store building on East Llano Estacado in Clovis. Beginning Monday, distribution will start at 8 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. or until they run out of vaccines.

The pharmacy says they will follow the state vaccination plan starting with people in the 1-A category. Those interested in the vaccine do need to register at the pharmacy’s website.

