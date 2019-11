CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a murder suspect who’s on the run.

Clovis police say officers responded to a shooting Friday night to the 1300 block of West 8th St. They found 28-year-old William Romero had died at the scene.

Police identified 34-year-old Steven Hogues as the murder suspect, but it’s still unclear what exactly happened. There’s a warrant out for his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.