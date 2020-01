CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Clovis has decided to hang up his hat after more than 20 years in office.

David Lansford announced he will not seek a sixth four-year term in office Monday night. He told the Eastern New Mexico News of his decision following a Clovis city commission meeting.

Lansford’s decision comes ahead of the Clovis municipal elections on March 3. Lansford has served as the city’s mayor since 1996.