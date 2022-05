CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say a man who was shot and killed earlier this month told witnesses who killed him. On May 11, the Clovis Police Department found Manuel Rodriguez shot in the torso.

In front of the officer and two witnesses, he told them it was a friend’s boyfriend Ray Gomez, who shot him. Rodriguez was taken to a hospital in Texas where he passed away.

After some investigating, they determined Gomez was behind the shooting. He’s charged with first-degree murder.