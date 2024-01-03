CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 39-year-old Clovis man was sentenced on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a child, Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced Wednesday.

George Gutierrez was sentenced to 21 years in the Department of Corrections, followed by five to 20 years of sex offender probation and five to natural life sex offender parole for criminal sexual penetration (child under 13) and criminal sexual penetration (child 13–18) (force or coercion). He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The victim spoke at a court hearing stating, “I have carried a heavy burden, a secret that destroyed me for many years and it’s time to break my silence and be heard. I have found strength to forgive you, George, and I am determined to heal.” Court documents stated the sexual assault began around 2018 or 2019 and continued into June of 2023.

Judge Drew D. Tatum presided over the hearing and commented, “Gutierrez, crimes against children are cowardly acts. I can’t imagine what would cause you to do that. You have attempted to steal the innocence from this child, but what you have not done is steal her ambitions.”

Court documents stated the sexual assault began around 2018 or 2019 and continued into June of 2023. Gutierrez was arrested after the Clovis Police Department received word of allegations of sexual assault involving the child near the time of the last incident in June.