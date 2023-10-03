CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man who was instructed by a relative to kill a man selling marijuana in 2021 has taken a plea deal.

Victor Quintanilla pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and evading arrest.

According to the Clovis DA’s Office, Quintanilla recruited David Valdez to kill a man after Quintanilla’s relative learned he had a large amount of marijuana and cash.

When the man refused to give up the money and drugs, the DA’s Office said Valdez shot him several times.

Both men fled to Lubbock, Texas, where Quintanilla was later arrested.

His relative, Beatrice Rivera, was sentenced earlier this year to 12 years in prison for her role.

Valdez was arrested in Oklahoma, where he is still awaiting extradition to New Mexico.

Quintanilla was sentenced to 17 years, but he will have to serve 15 of them before he’s eligible for parole.