CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say a man died Thursday after being pinned under a vehicle when it fell off a jack. Clovis police officers and Clovis Fire Department responded around 2:50 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of East Brady St. to reports of a man pinned under a vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found a man pinned under the front passenger side of a Chevrolet pickup truck. Police say the man, identified as 36-year-old Victor Cano-Garcia, became trapped when the truck fell off the jack that was supporting it. Officials say Cano-Garcia died as a result of his injuries from the incident. Clovis police are investigating the incident.