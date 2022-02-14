CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man is facing charges for aggravated assault on a school employee. According to a criminal complaint, two students at Clovis High School had gotten into a fight last Monday.

The fight was over a boy, 19-year-old Joshua Moralez, and an incident that happened the prior weekend. Moralez is accused of shouting at an assistant principal and counselor, calling them names as they escorted one of the girls outside of the high school.

The counselor told police she then saw Moralez put his hand on what she believed was a gun. Moralez is charged with aggravated assault upon a school employee and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises.