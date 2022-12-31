CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man has been arrested. Police claimed he shot at an officer.
Just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Clovis police arrested 49-year-old Joey Gallegos.
It all started when police received calls about possible shots fired.
Officers said they made contact with Gallegos in an alley when he started running. Police claimed Gallegos shot at the officer chasing him. The officer fired back.
No one was reported injured during the incident.