Clovis library shooting survivors sue shooter’s family

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at the Clovis library are now suing the shooter’s family, claiming they could have prevented the tragedy.

The main claim? The teen’s dad made it way too easy for him to get his hands on a gun. The lawsuit also goes after Nathaniel Jouett’s psychologist, saying he should have done more to warn people about the high schooler’s behavior.

Noah and Alexis Molina were just 10 and 20 years old when Nathaniel Jouett opened fire inside the Clovis library two years ago.

“He still struggles with the memory of being told to stay and pretend like he was dead so he wouldn’t get shot again, as his sister was shot laying on top of him shielding him,” says attorney Michael Sawicki.

Jouett, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting that left two librarians dead and four others wounded.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about each of you, and a night I don’t pray for you. I pray you find peace and start to heal,” Jouett said in court back in February.

Noah was shot once and Alexis four times. The family says the siblings are still trying to recover, and they believe the people closest to Jouett are also responsible for the crime.

“The family would have obviously known about his problems long before the shootings occurred,” Sawicki says.

Last week, the family filed a lawsuit against Jouett’s father, grandfather and psychologist. According to the lawsuit, Jouett’s father had a substantial amount of guns in his home, one that was a gift from the grandfather, and kept them in an unlocked safe.

“They’re your guns and it’s your family members. You need to take adequate steps to prevent them from gaining access to the guns, otherwise, they’ll be more tragedy like this,” says Sawicki.

Before the shooting, Jouett was seeing a psychologist for his suicidal thoughts. The suit claims the psychologist knew Jouett had access to weapons and was hearing voices but didn’t warn anyone.

“What we can’t understand is why more wasn’t done to prevent him from having access to firearms and the ability to harm other people?” Sawicki says.

KRQE News 13 tried contacting Jouett’s father, grandfather and psychologist for their side, but couldn’t reach any of them. With good time, Jouett will be eligible for parole in about 32 years.