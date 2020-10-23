Clovis landfill waiving dump fees through Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you've wondered whether the place you get your groceries or businesses you visit has had multiple problems with COVID-19 lately, the state is now publishing a list online. It shows businesses that have had two or more rapid responses in the last two weeks.

The watchlist is meant to give people a better idea of where COVID-19 is in workplaces. KRQE News 13 asked people in Albuquerque whether they plan to use this new tool.