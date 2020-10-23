Clovis landfill waiving dump fees through Monday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Clovis is making it a little easier to clear up your trash. The landfill will waive its fees through the weekend. You can even take your old tires, limited to nine tires or less per household. It ends Monday at noon; The landfill opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Monday but at noon on Sunday.
