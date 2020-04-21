Clovis family using music to pass the time

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is turning to music to help pass the time during the stay-at-home order and hopefully bring some joy to others. The Haynie Family of Clovis, like everyone else, are looking for ways to stay entertained. They’re also having fun with the creative new ways people are finding to do everyday tasks.
We love getting your funny video’s like this, so please keep sending them in.
