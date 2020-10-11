Clovis community gets help from CARES Act funds

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Clovis and the Eastern Plains Council of Government are offering help for Clovis families impacted by COVID-19. People can apply for help with rent, their mortgate, utilities, and childcare.
The money comes from CARES Act funding from the state. The application deadline is October 31. Applications can be submitted online.
