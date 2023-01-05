CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis city commissioners have voted in favor of a controversial anti-abortion measure. The ordinance, similar to the one passed in Hobbs, does not ban abortion outright.

The measure requires providers to follow a decades-old federal law still on the books, prohibiting abortion supplies from being sent through the mail.

City commissioners twice postponed their vote, in light of fierce debate. Critics have argued the law would be unenforceable and expose the city to lawsuits.

Thursday night, Mayor Mike Morris said the issue has taken up too much of the commission’s time and energy and brought the matter to a vote.

Previously, the mayor said they needed time to craft legislation that would hold up to legal challenges. However, the commission voted to pass the bill unchanged on Thursday.