CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis college student was named this year’s New Mexico State Fair Queen.

Deanne Guthrie won the title, which highlights the state’s western heritage, agriculture industry, and cultural diversity. Guthrie is an avid horserider with six horses of her own, who participates in rodeo events including barrel racing and pole bending.

She’s also studying to become a paramedic at Clovis Community College. The queen’s job is to serve as an ambassador promoting the fair.