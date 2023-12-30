CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has died in Clovis, and police suspect he was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Clovis Police Department, a man was found lying face down in a field near 14th Street and Sycamore Street after midnight on Saturday.

The man was injured and taken to a medical center but died. He was identified as Matthew Gibbs, 24.

Authorities believe a vehicle hit Gibbs and fled.

If anyone has information about this incident, call 575-769-1921 or visit this website. Curry County Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 575-763-7000.