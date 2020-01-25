Closures expected at three national park sites

(KRQE) – Starting next month, Capulin Volcano National Monument in northern New Mexico, Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site in southeast Colorado and Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site in eastern Colorado are set to close for three days for annual training.

Starting Monday, February 3 from 12 p.m. to Wednesday, February 5 the Capulin Volcano Visitor Center will be closed and motor vehicle traffic will not be permitted on Volcano Road. However, hiking and biking on Volcano Road are permitted during the closure.

The closures will allow for staff training and discussion on park operations.

“We must get our three parks staff together as a group once a year for planning purposes. By closing for two and a half weekdays in the middle of winter we hope to inconvenience the fewest number of visitors possible. We apologize for any trip disruption or inconvenience,” said Group Superintendent of High Plains Group of parks in Colorado and New Mexico Stuart West.

The Lava Trail, Boca Trail and Nature Trail near the base of Capulin Volcano will be open to the public.

The visitor center and Volcano Road will reopen on Thursday, February 6 for winter hours.