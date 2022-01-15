Climate crisis rally at Roundhouse Sunday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit in New Mexico is hosting a rally for climate change at the Roundhouse. The Climate Change Leadership Institute is encouraging people to show up and take action to combat the climate crisis.

The event will start off with people walking from four directions and finish at the Roundhouse Anyone wanting to participate can join at the Roundhouse Sunday at noon but the walk starts at 11:30 a.m. at four locations. Information on how to register and the starting locations is available online.

