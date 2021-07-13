Clean up expected to take weeks following Rainbow Family Gathering

The Rainbow Family Gathering has set up in the Carson National Forest north of Sipapu.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –As of July 13, only 50 people who attended the 49th Rainbow Family Gathering remain in the Carson National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The event peaked during the Fourth of July weekend, with nearly 5,000 attendees.

The Forest Service says they have outlined a site rehabilitation plan to repair the area. They will also be monitoring clean-up efforts for several weeks.

Attendees say the event, first founded in 1972, is for people of all backgrounds to celebrate peace and togetherness. Every year, thousands come from around the country to a designated national forest for a week or so. This year, they’re splitting into four smaller groups around the U.S. because of the pandemic, some choosing a spot northeast of Sipapu. The event officially ran from July 1 to July 7.

