Clean up effort planned for Jemez Ranger District

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is sponsoring an after Labor Day clean-up in the Santa Fe National Forest. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 11.

The clean-up will focus along scenic road 376 and the Rio Cebolla in the Jemez Ranger District. The state’s outdoor recreation division will provide supplies like trash bags, safety vests, and work gloves to volunteers. To sign up, visit the New Mexico Volunteers for the Outdoors website.

