CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – When life gives you tumbleweeds…make Christmas trees? That’s what the owners of the Eklund Hotel in Clayton decided to do.

Earlier this month, a wind storm left dozens of tumbleweeds piled up all over town, including the carriage bay at the Eklund Hotel. After the winds died down, Keith Barras and friends used old patio umbrellas, tables, and tumbleweeds to construct Christmas trees.

They were then wrapped in lights turning the patio into a Christmas display straight from the wild west.