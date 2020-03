NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Nonprofit blood service provider Vitalant is urging healthy individuals to donate blood as blood centers nationwide are trying to maintain blood drives amidst public fear of the coronavirus.

Blood centers are in need of healthy donors as they try to maintain blood supplies in hospitals across the country. "Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That's why it's imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now," said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant's chief medical and scientific officer in a press release.