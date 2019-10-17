Classes still on hold at NMHU following malware attack

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
New Mexico Highlands closeup_1520272746936.jpg.jpg

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Classes have yet to resume after a hack at New Mexico Highlands University.

“We had hoped to obviously be in session, but diving a little deeper into the situation here, the damage to some of our technology and infrastructure, I decided to just not do that,” NMHU President Sam Minner said.

Classes were supposed to resume Tuesday, but officials decided to wait until Monday to make sure all the issues were resolved. The IT department became aware of the malware attack last week.

The university says information on some computers was compromised, but student and employee records were not compromised.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss