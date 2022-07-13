RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials broke ground on The Village at Rio Rancho community retail space on Wednesday. The 65-acre mixed-use property has been in various stages of development of nearly 20 years. It will feature a variety of retail vendors, restaurants, and an Albertson’s Market Street grocery store.

Officials say it’s expected to bring about 400 jobs to the area. “This is the springboard that’s going to be coming into this area. More retail, more opportunities, and more development that we really need in the city,” said Karissa Culbreath, Rio Rancho City Council.

Between now and the end of this year, crews will complete infrastructure and utilities. Officials will announce more vendors in the future. The Village at Rio Rancho is expected to open in the fall of 2023.