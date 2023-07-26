SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be holding an opening celebration for renovations made to Railyard Park and the playground Thursday.

Railyard Playground before (left) and after (right). (City of Santa Fe)

The playground has been overhauled with new play features and other improvements. The project team also completed the installation of 33 new, long-lasting concrete benches around the park to replace the wooden benches that had started to fall apart.

Railyard Park benches before (left) and after (right). (City of Santa Fe)

The celebration will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Railyard Park, located at 740 Cerrillos Rd. Mayor Alan Webber, elected officials, and representatives from the project team will be there.