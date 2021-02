SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is switching 5,500 streetlights to LED bulbs. The city council approved a contract for a company to start the replacement process.

The city says the new bulbs will reduce energy use by 50 to 60% however, some people say the switch will increase light pollution at night and obstruct the city’s evening sky. The project will take about nine months to finish and cost just under $3 million which the city expected to make back with lower energy bills.