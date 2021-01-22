City of Santa Fe to raise water levels in Santa Fe River

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is urging pedestrians and drivers to be aware of rising water levels as they increase the amount of water going into the Santa Fe River beginning next week. According to a news release, the city will increase the amount of water released from Nichols Reservoir into the river beginning January 25 through Jan. 29.

“The Santa Fe River, particularly upstream of Alire Bridge, will be flowing rapidly in a constricted and overgrown channel and at these flows represents a significant safety hazard to anyone who ends up in the water,” said City of Santa Fe Water Director Jesse Roach in a news release. “Last week I said it was ‘time to get out the kayaks’ in a lighthearted attempt to give a sense as to how much water would be in the channel.”

According to the same news release, pedestrians along the river are advised to be aware of the rising water levels along the outer banks and in pools that could form during the reservoir releases, and drivers within Santa Fe County are advised to take caution at river crossings. The city also says the River and Watershed section of the city has been working with the Homeless Taskforce and the police and fire departments to notify the vulnerable homeless population of increased flows.