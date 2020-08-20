City of Santa Fe to crack down on nuisance drivers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is listening to complaints and is cracking down on nuisance drivers. Mayor Alan Webber announced the second phase of what is being called “Operation Slow and Quiet”.

Mayor Webber says that Santa Fe Police will be handing out citations to any drivers who are caught drag racing, speeding, or making noise with illegal, loud, altered mufflers. The operation will last 30 days and will end on Friday, September 18.

Phase One of the operation ran from June 24 to July 18 and resulted in 477 traffic citations city-wide.