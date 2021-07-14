City of Santa Fe to break ground on plaza bathroom project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The turmoil over where to go when you have to use the bathroom on the Santa Fe Plaza is soon to be a thing of the past. The city will hold a groundbreaking Thursday on the $900,000 project. The facility is going up on Water Street, one block south of the plaza.

“It only took us 410 years to build a public bathroom in one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world,” says Mayor Alan Webber in a news release. “It’s in the right place, with the right design, at the right price. It will be safe and accessible for visitors and residents.”

The project addresses years of complaints from tourists, locals and businesses about the lack of public bathrooms in the busy downtown area. They are expected to open in January.