City of Santa Fe spearheads affordable housing project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe has struggled to provide enough affordable housing. Now, the city is taking matters into its own hands.

Santa Fe is looking for developers to build affordable homes on a lot the city owns along Alto Street. The city says the cost of land can drive up the cost of housing. So they are donating the lot to a builder of their choosing.

The developer will build at least five homes. “We want to know that there is a unit mix that supports as much affordability as possible and when we talk about unit mix, we’re talking about either different sizes or different configurations,” said Alexandra Ladd, director of Affordable Housing.

The governing body will have to approve the final agreement and terms of the donation. Developers can submit their proposals through October 13.