SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has narrowed down its police chief search to 10 candidates. Three of them already work for the department including two deputy chiefs.

Two are from Albuquerque, a third is from Rio Rancho. City leaders will meet with the candidates starting Feb. 28 and hope to make a selection by the end of March.

All 10 candidates are men because the city says no women applied. Santa Fe’s previous chief, Andrew Padilla, retired last year. View the list of candidates and fill out a community survey on the search for a new chief on their website.