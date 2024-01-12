SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque is ramping up to do another homeless count overnight this month, the City of Santa Fe is touting its newer process for how they’ve totaled the number of unhoused people living on the streets.

“What is your name?” and “Why are you on the streets right now?” are some questions Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said outreach groups are asking people living on the streets. According to Mayor Webber, it’s a push to get more accurate numbers.

The city used to tally populations the same way many other places have; counting on a single day of the year. However, that’s changed with the city’s “Built for Zero” initiative.

“If you’re going to get serious about ending chronic homelessness, you have to start by actually knowing who’s homeless. They were counting people, but they weren’t talking to people,” said Mayor Webber.

Over the last several years, outreach groups have helped the city count the unhoused and gather names and background information to connect them with resources better.

“It starts with outreach to go person by person to everybody who is currently experiencing homelessness, find out their name, get details about why they’re experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor Webber.

For the first time, the city feels it has a more accurate count of roughly 365 people living on the streets in New Mexico’s capital.

Interfaith Community Shelter is one of the groups in Santa Fe helping the homeless. They are involved in the city’s newer initiative which they believe is more accurate.

“It’s important for us because it represents a more accurate count. With a more accurate count, we can see how much more need is out there,” said Pete’s Place Interfaith Community Shelter Executive Director Korina Lopez.

The City of Santa Fe said they spend over $14 million a year to address homelessness.