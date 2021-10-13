City of Santa Fe seeking members for River Commission

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is accepting applications for four positions on the River Commission. They are an advisory group for the city on topics relating to the management of the Santa Fe River. It includes repairs and improvements to the river and arroyos.
They are looking for people with an interest or professional expertise in water issues. The city says residents are expected to dedicate a few hours per month and attend a monthly meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
The city says to send a letter of interest and resume to Zoe Isaacson, River and Watershed Project Administrator, City of Santa Fe Public Works Department to zrisaacson@santafenm.gov. The deadline to apply is November 30.